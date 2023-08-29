US lawmaker speaks with Chinese minister on concerns about tech giants Intel, Micron1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 07:34 AM IST
Gina Raimondo, the US Commerce Secretary, engaged in substantive discussions with China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao during their recent meeting. Notably, Raimondo expressed concerns about several pressing issues concerning American businesses, among them, the situations involving tech giants Intel and Micron. This exchange took place as part of a wide-ranging conversation that covered various economic matters.