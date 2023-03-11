US lawmakers met Fed, FDIC to discuss Silicon Valley Bank's collapse1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Democratic U.S. Representative Maxine Waters held briefings with officials from the two regulators and the Treasury Department, hours after the startup-focused SVB's collapse
U.S. lawmakers met with the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on Friday to discuss the collapse of SVB Financial Group, Coindesk reported on Saturday citing a source.
