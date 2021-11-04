US lawmakers to introduce bill to make Diwali federal holiday

"The United States holds the largest population of Deepavali (or Diwali) observers outside of Asia and for many Americans, the holiday marks the beginning of the new year in which friends, friends and communities come together to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. As the first Indian American elected official in the State of New York, I understand the importance of communities being able to celebrate the festival of lights freely and through the passage of the Deepavali Holiday Act, all Americans will be able to fully observe the holiday without discrimination or persecution," said Uma Sen Gupta, District Leader At Large in New York.