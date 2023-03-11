US leader praises China for being 'very sensitive' to world's climate needs

The official Chinese view has soured following an uptick when Xi met US President Joe Biden in November in Indonesia, said Shi Yinhong, an international relations specialist at Renmin University in Beijing. He noted that in the five months since then, Washington approved more weapons sales to Taiwan, criticized Beijing’s stance on Ukraine, and put more Chinese companies on export watchlists, all of which China saw as hostile.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}