US Learned of Iran Plot on Trump, No Known Link to Rally Attempt

The US Secret Service increased security around former President Donald Trump after obtaining intelligence in recent weeks of an Iranian plot to assassinate him, according to people familiar with the situation.

The US Secret Service increased security around former President Donald Trump after obtaining intelligence in recent weeks of an Iranian plot to assassinate him, according to people familiar with the situation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There’s no indication, however, that there’s any link to Thomas Matthew Crooks, who’s accused of shooting at Trump at a rally on Saturday.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The White House contacted the Secret Service about the threat, which conveyed information about the Iranian effort to Trump’s campaign, according to one of the people. The Secret Service subsequently increased resources and assets to assist in Trump’s protection, the person said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Secret Service and its chief, Kimberly Cheatle, have come under intense scrutiny since Trump’s extremely close call in Pennsylvania. Cheatle said in an interview Monday on ABC News that the agency’s failure was “unacceptable" and “something that shouldn’t happen again."

Trump took an aggressive stance against Tehran during his presidency, most notably ordering the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps in January 2020. The US said in 2022 that the military group, known as the IRGC, had plans to kill John Bolton, who had served as one of Trump’s national security advisors.

“We have been tracking Iranian threats against former Trump administration officials for years, dating back to the last administration," Adrienne Watson, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said in a statement. “These threats arise from Iran’s desire to seek revenge" for killing Soleimani, she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CNN, which earlier reported the Iranian plot, said that the intelligence on the plan came from a human source.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!