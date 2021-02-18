US life expectancy plunged in 2020 by most since World War II

The figures capture the impact of a pandemic that’s been directly responsible for almost half a million American deaths. A recent research paper found that the overall toll may be even higher once indirect effects are taken into account, including people who died because they delayed seeking treatment for other conditions.Life expectancy in America had already shown signs of stalling out in the years before the coronavirus, after rising steadily for most of the period since World War II. Possible explanations include higher suicide rates and a surge in drug-related deaths as opioid abuse spread -- and there are signs that the pandemic could be making both those problems worse.

