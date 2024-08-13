US lifts restrictions on sale of bombs to Saudi Arabia
SummaryThe lifting of the 2021 weapons ban reflects Saudi Arabia’s central role for Biden’s Middle East policy.
WASHINGTON—The Biden administration will send Saudi Arabia shipments of bombs worth more than $750 million in the coming months, removing a major irritant between Washington and Riyadh, according to officials from both nations.
