US likely to administer two Covid vaccines before Christmas: Health Secretary

Americans may get two Covid-19 vaccines before Christmas this year as US is eyeing to administer the first two candidates, said Health Secretary Alex Azar Monday. The announcement came after Moderna Inc became the second vaccine maker likely to receive US emergency authorization.

Azar told CBS "This Morning" that he and Vice President Mike Pence will speak to the nation's governors later on Monday to discuss the vaccines and which groups of people should be prioritized to get them first.

"With today's announcement from Moderna, we'll now have two potential COVID-19 vaccines being reviewed by US FDA for emergency use authorization," Azar tweeted.

The Food and Drug Administration's outside advisers will meet on 10 December to consider authorizing Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine. That vaccine could be approved and shipped within days, with Moderna's following one week behind that, Azar said.

The federal government will ship the vaccines through its normal vaccine distrubution system, with state governors determining where they should go first, Azar said.

"They will be determining which groups to be prioritized. I would hope that the science and the evidence will be clear enough that our governors will follow the recommendations that we will make to them," Azar said.

Earlier today, Moderna said it will apply for US and European emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine on Monday based on full results from a late-stage study showing its vaccine was 94.1% effective with no serious safety concerns.

The drug company also reported a 100% success rate in preventing severe Covid-19 cases. The filing sets Moderna's product up to be the second vaccine likely to receive US emergency use authorization this year after Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine candidate, which is 95% effective.

Moderna also said it was on track to have about 20 million doses of its vaccine ready to ship in the United States by the end of 2020, enough to inoculate 10 million people.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines rely on a technology called messenger RNA that turns the body’s cells into vaccine-making factories. Messenger RNA has never before been used to develop an approved vaccine. Moderna has co-developed the mRNA candidate with the National Institutes of Health.

Britain's AstraZeneca has announced an average efficacy rate of 70% for its vaccine and as much as 90% for a subgroup of trial participants who got a half dose first, followed by a full dose. But some scientists have expressed doubts about the robustness of the 90% efficacy figure for the smaller group.

The trial results of the these vaccines come at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has infected over 63 million people and killed more than 1.4 million across the world.

Of these, US hospitals have been stretched to the limit as the nation has seen more than 160,000 new cases per day and more than 1,400 daily deaths.

