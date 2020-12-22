OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US loses one life every 33 seconds to Covid-19 in deadliest week so far
A face mask is seen on the ground as snow begins to fall in Times Square during a Nor'easter, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, (REUTERS)
A face mask is seen on the ground as snow begins to fall in Times Square during a Nor'easter, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, (REUTERS)

US loses one life every 33 seconds to Covid-19 in deadliest week so far

1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 08:10 AM IST Reuters

The disease claimed more than 18,000 lives in the seven days ended December 20

In the United States last week, someone died from COVID-19 every 33 seconds.

The disease claimed more than 18,000 lives in the seven days ended Dec. 20, up 6.7% from the prior week to hit another record high, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county reports.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Homeless people gather around a small bonfire to warm themselves up during a cold winter morning in New Delhi.

Delhi: Cold wave sweeps Capital, likely to stay for next 4 days, says IMD

2 min read . 10:27 AM IST
A shopworker arranges beer bottles in a refrigerator at a liquor ship in the Bataween district in the centre of Iraq's capital Baghdad on December 5, 2020. - Over the past two months, at least 14 alcohol shops across Baghdad have been firebombed in the middle of the night or just before dawn, with three simultaneous attacks in different districts Monday night alone. Some suspect turf wars for control of the lucrative niche trade in the Muslim majority country. Most businesses are run by Christians or Yazidis, minorities who for decades have been granted licenses required to sell alcohol in broadly conservative Iraq. (Photo by Aymen HENNA / AFP)

Echo of coronavirus didn’t keep beer drinkers from corona

3 min read . 10:18 AM IST
A health worker in PPE checks the temperature of passengers amid the spread of coronavirus.

Mumbai: Passengers from UK quarantined fearing new, more infectious strain of coronavirus

1 min read . 10:01 AM IST
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) checks the temperature of passengers amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a railway station in Mumbai.

Coronavirus update: New cases in India fall to nearly 6-month low

2 min read . 10:54 AM IST

Despite pleas by health officials not to travel during the end-year holiday season, 3.2 million people were screened at U.S. airports on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Health officials are worried that a surge in infections from holiday gatherings could overwhelm hospitals, some of which are already at capacity after Thanksgiving celebrations.

And while the country has begun to administer two new vaccines, it may be months before the inoculations put a dent in the coronavirus outbreak.

The number of new COVID-19 cases last week fell 1% to nearly 1.5 million. Tennessee, California and Rhode Island had the highest per capita new cases in the country, according to the Reuters analysis. In terms of deaths per capita, Iowa, South Dakota and Rhode Island were the hardest hit.

Across the United States, 11.3% of tests came back positive for the virus, down from 12% the prior week, according to data from the volunteer-run COVID Tracking Project. Out of 50 states, 31 had a positive test rate of 10% or higher. The highest rates were in Iowa and Idaho at over 40%.

The World Health Organization considers positive test rates above 5% concerning because it suggests there are more cases in the community that have not yet been uncovered.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout