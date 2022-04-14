US makes masks mandatory during travel for 2 weeks as Covid-19 rises

Amid the uptick in Covid-19 cases, the Biden administration has extended the nationwide mask requirements for airplanes and public transit for 15 days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has extended the order which was set to expire on April 18. The CDC said that it needs time to study the risk factors of BA.2 omicron subvariant that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the US.

