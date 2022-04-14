US makes masks mandatory during travel for 2 weeks as Covid-19 rises

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
US Covid-19 updates: There has been a slight increase in cases in recent weeks in the US, with daily confirmed cases nationwide rising from about 25,000 per day to more than 30,000.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amid the uptick in Covid-19 cases, the Biden administration has extended the nationwide mask requirements for airplanes and public transit for 15 days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has extended the order which was set to expire on April 18. The CDC said that it needs time to study the risk factors of BA.2 omicron subvariant that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the US.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amid the uptick in Covid-19 cases, the Biden administration has extended the nationwide mask requirements for airplanes and public transit for 15 days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has extended the order which was set to expire on April 18. The CDC said that it needs time to study the risk factors of BA.2 omicron subvariant that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the US.
“In order to assess the potential impact the rise of cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and health care system capacity, the CDC order will remain in place at this time," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.
“In order to assess the potential impact the rise of cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and health care system capacity, the CDC order will remain in place at this time," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.
There has been a slight increase in cases in recent weeks in the US, with daily confirmed cases nationwide rising from about 25,000 per day to more than 30,000. More than 85% of those cases are the highly contagious BA.2 strain. Those figures could be an undercount since many people now test positive on-at-home tests that are not reported to public health agencies.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
There has been a slight increase in cases in recent weeks in the US, with daily confirmed cases nationwide rising from about 25,000 per day to more than 30,000. More than 85% of those cases are the highly contagious BA.2 strain. Those figures could be an undercount since many people now test positive on-at-home tests that are not reported to public health agencies.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Airlines see the mask rule as a hindrance that puts their staff in an enforcement role and has been pushing the US government to end it. However, as Covid case numbers rise in some parts of the US, mask mandates have crept back. Philadelphia said it will reinstate its mask rule starting April 18.
Airlines see the mask rule as a hindrance that puts their staff in an enforcement role and has been pushing the US government to end it. However, as Covid case numbers rise in some parts of the US, mask mandates have crept back. Philadelphia said it will reinstate its mask rule starting April 18.
Airlines for America, an industry lobby group, called on Becerra and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky to stop requiring masks and pre-departure testing for international travel. The administration has said it isn’t considering lifting the testing rule at this time.
Airlines for America, an industry lobby group, called on Becerra and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky to stop requiring masks and pre-departure testing for international travel. The administration has said it isn’t considering lifting the testing rule at this time.
Even with the mandate in place, airlines are seeing recovery in bookings, with Delta Air Lines Inc. projecting a robust summer season, lifting stocks across the industry on Wednesday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Even with the mandate in place, airlines are seeing recovery in bookings, with Delta Air Lines Inc. projecting a robust summer season, lifting stocks across the industry on Wednesday.