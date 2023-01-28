U.S man ‘murdered’ by cops: A timeline of what happened

U.S man ‘murdered’ by cops: A timeline of what happened3 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 09:28 AM IST
- A timeline of events when a 29-year-old black, Tyre Nichols, tortured and murdered by 5 police officers in city of Memphis.
US has been on the edge for last 24 hours after city of Memphis released videos when police traffic stop and beat up Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man. Five police officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder in his death.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×