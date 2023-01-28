U.S man ‘murdered’ by cops: A timeline of what happened

Jan 27: Protests broke in Memphis, citizens and police unions condemned the cops after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Protesters gathered in a park near the White House, in Memphis and other cities as the video was released. In Memphis, protesters chanted: “Say his name! Tyre Nichols!" and several dozen protesters blocked a heavily traveled bridge on Interstate 55 that is one of two main spans connecting Arkansas and Tennessee over the Mississippi River.

