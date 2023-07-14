US: Long Island ‘Gilgo Four’ serial killing suspect arrested after 13 years

A serial killing suspect who is accused of killing at least ten people around on Long Island’s Gilgo Beach have been taken into custody by police, concluding a hunt that went on for thirteen years.

The infamous killer who murdered several on Long Island’s Gilgo Beach was taken into custody in Massapequa, AP reported.

The case garnered worldwide attention after human remains were found along a New York beach highway more than a decade ago. The mystery attracted national headlines for many years and the unsolved killings were the subject of the 2020 Netflix film “Lost Girls."

The suspect has been identified as a Rex Heuermann, according to New York Post. The arrest was first confirmed to News 12 Long Island, which said that First Avenue in Massapequa Park was “flooded with police."

Rex Heuermann is being looked at in connection to the murders of four women whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach in 2010, the New York Post further stated.

The arrest is tied to the so-called “Gilgo Four," women found wrapped in burlap within days of each other in late 2010, and not the other six who were later eyed as possibly being connected.

Heuermann is the owner and founder of Midtown architecture firm, RH Consultants and Associates, which counts Catholic Charities, NYC-DEP Sewerage Treatment, and American Airlines as its clients, reports New York Post.

The 59-year-old is an architect at a New York City firm and is expected to arrive in court, according to people who are aware of the development.

What is the Gilgo Four murder case?

Fears about a serial killer on Long Island have gripped the New York area since the so-called “Gilgo Four" were discovered after police began investigating the disappearance of Shannan Gilbert in May 2010. Several more sets of remains were discovered in 2011, including the body of a toddler, as well as those of Gilbert.

The body of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, was found along Ocean Parkway on 11 December 2010 — with the remains of three other women found in the following days.

The so-called “Gilgo Four" — Barthelemy along with Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25 — were found whole, wrapped in burlap about one-tenth of a mile apart from each other on the beach.

By spring 2011, the number of bodies had climbed to 10 — eight women as well as an unidentified man and toddler.

The bodies were found during a search for missing Jersey City-based sex worker Shannan Gilbert, whose body wasn’t found until December 2011, a year after the Gilgo Four.

