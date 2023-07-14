US: Long Island ‘Gilgo Four’ serial killing suspect arrested after 13 years

US: Long Island ‘Gilgo Four’ serial killing suspect arrested after 13 years2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 07:09 PM IST
The mystery attracted national headlines for many years and the unsolved killings were the subject of the 2020 Netflix film 'Lost Girls'
A serial killing suspect who is accused of killing at least ten people around on Long Island’s Gilgo Beach have been taken into custody by police, concluding a hunt that went on for thirteen years.
