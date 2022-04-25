US man wins $1 million in lottery after ticket printing mistake1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2022, 12:44 PM IST
The winning chef prize money to pay off his car, pay off his mother's mortgage, and save for his retirement
A US man won a lottery prize of $1 million after the clerk made a mistake printing his lottery tickets. According to a report by CNN, Josh Buster, the chef from West Burlington asked for five "easy-pick" plays for the April 15 mega millions drawing at a convenience store.
The man said the clerk initially printed just one ticket and then printed four remaining plays on a separate ticket.
"I feel like that changed the numbers that I would have gotten if he had put them all on one instead of making that mistake," Buster told CNN.
The chef verified his lottery number on Google and said, " I'm just waiting to wake up from a dream."
Buster said he will use this prize money to pay off his car, pay off his mother's mortgage, and save for his retirement.
"It will take away a lot of my stress in my life -- no more of the financial worries," the winning chef said. Notably, after taxes, Buster will take home $710,000, according to Fox Business.