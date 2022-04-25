OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  US man wins $1 million in lottery after ticket printing mistake
Listen to this article

A US man won a lottery prize of $1 million after the clerk made a mistake printing his lottery tickets. According to a report by CNN, Josh Buster, the chef from West Burlington asked for five "easy-pick" plays for the April 15 mega millions drawing at a convenience store.

The man said the clerk initially printed just one ticket and then printed four remaining plays on a separate ticket.

"I feel like that changed the numbers that I would have gotten if he had put them all on one instead of making that mistake," Buster told CNN.

The chef verified his lottery number on Google and said, " I'm just waiting to wake up from a dream."

Buster said he will use this prize money to pay off his car, pay off his mother's mortgage, and save for his retirement.

"It will take away a lot of my stress in my life -- no more of the financial worries," the winning chef said. Notably, after taxes, Buster will take home $710,000, according to Fox Business.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout