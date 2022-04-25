US man wins $1 million in lottery after ticket printing mistake

US man wins $1 million in lottery after ticket printing mistake1 min read . 12:44 PM IST
The winning chef prize money to pay off his car, pay off his mother's mortgage, and save for his retirement
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The winning chef prize money to pay off his car, pay off his mother's mortgage, and save for his retirement
A US man won a lottery prize of $1 million after the clerk made a mistake printing his lottery tickets. According to a report by CNN, Josh Buster, the chef from West Burlington asked for five "easy-pick" plays for the April 15 mega millions drawing at a convenience store.
A US man won a lottery prize of $1 million after the clerk made a mistake printing his lottery tickets. According to a report by CNN, Josh Buster, the chef from West Burlington asked for five "easy-pick" plays for the April 15 mega millions drawing at a convenience store.
The man said the clerk initially printed just one ticket and then printed four remaining plays on a separate ticket.
The man said the clerk initially printed just one ticket and then printed four remaining plays on a separate ticket.
"I feel like that changed the numbers that I would have gotten if he had put them all on one instead of making that mistake," Buster told CNN.
"I feel like that changed the numbers that I would have gotten if he had put them all on one instead of making that mistake," Buster told CNN.
The chef verified his lottery number on Google and said, " I'm just waiting to wake up from a dream."
The chef verified his lottery number on Google and said, " I'm just waiting to wake up from a dream."
Buster said he will use this prize money to pay off his car, pay off his mother's mortgage, and save for his retirement.
Buster said he will use this prize money to pay off his car, pay off his mother's mortgage, and save for his retirement.
"It will take away a lot of my stress in my life -- no more of the financial worries," the winning chef said. Notably, after taxes, Buster will take home $710,000, according to Fox Business.
"It will take away a lot of my stress in my life -- no more of the financial worries," the winning chef said. Notably, after taxes, Buster will take home $710,000, according to Fox Business.