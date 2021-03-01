Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US manufacturing activity jumps to 3-year high in February
Photo: AFP

US manufacturing activity jumps to 3-year high in February

1 min read . 09:10 PM IST AP

The Institute for Supply Management reported Monday that its gauge of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 60.8% last month, 2.1 percentage-points above the January level of 58.7%

US manufacturing expanded in February at the fastest pace three years with the arrival of a surge in new orders.

US manufacturing expanded in February at the fastest pace three years with the arrival of a surge in new orders.

The Institute for Supply Management reported Monday that its gauge of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 60.8% last month, 2.1 percentage-points above the January level of 58.7%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Anti-conversion bill introduced in Madhya Pradesh assembly

1 min read . 09:05 PM IST

Schools in Kashmir reopen after remaining shut for a year due to COVID-19

1 min read . 09:02 PM IST

ECB slows pandemic purchases despite concerns over bond rout

1 min read . 08:54 PM IST

EU vaccine passports draw closer amid calls to speed rollout

3 min read . 08:42 PM IST

The Institute for Supply Management reported Monday that its gauge of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 60.8% last month, 2.1 percentage-points above the January level of 58.7%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Anti-conversion bill introduced in Madhya Pradesh assembly

1 min read . 09:05 PM IST

Schools in Kashmir reopen after remaining shut for a year due to COVID-19

1 min read . 09:02 PM IST

ECB slows pandemic purchases despite concerns over bond rout

1 min read . 08:54 PM IST

EU vaccine passports draw closer amid calls to speed rollout

3 min read . 08:42 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

It was the strongest performance since February 2018. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector.

The survey found optimism increasing with five positive comments for every cautious comment, up from a 3-to-1 ratio in the January survey.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.