US markets: Dow jones rally over 600 pts as Apple's upbeat earnings give comfort4 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 09:21 PM IST
Wall Street kick-started Friday's session on a stellar note with Dow Jones rallying nearly 600 points. Currently, Dow Jones is continuing a sixth-consecutive day upside. S&P 500 and tech-heavy index Nasdaq climbed nearly 2% each in the early hours. The US market takes comfort from Apple's upbeat earnings that managed to offset the steep downside of e-commerce giant Amazon shares.