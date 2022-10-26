US markets face a wall of risk in Fed, jobs and midterms

Traders now have to ask themselves whether they’re truly nimble enough to chase this latest short-term rally to culmination without toppling off the inevitable cliff at the end of it. Morgan Stanley’s Wilson has said that the rally could run to 4,000-4,150 (another 3.7% to 7.5% from the current level of 3,859.11) That makes some sense: A couple of key technical indicators suggest that 4,000 is an important level.(1) At this rate, maybe the index even hits 4,000 this week. But after that, the risk-reward calculation could deteriorate swiftly. Consider the multitude of perils ahead: