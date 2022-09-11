Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks

US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks

Al-Qaeda was the terror outfit behind the 9/11 attacks
1 min read . 06:42 PM ISTPTI

The 9/11 anniversary commemoration at ground zero has begun with a tolling bell and a moment of silence, 21 years after the start of the deadliest terror attack on US soil.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The 9/11 anniversary commemoration at ground zero has begun with a tolling bell and a moment of silence, 21 years after the start of the deadliest terror attack on US soil.

The 9/11 anniversary commemoration at ground zero has begun with a tolling bell and a moment of silence, 21 years after the start of the deadliest terror attack on US soil.

Victims' relatives and dignitaries are gathering Sunday at all three places where hijacked jets crashed on Sept. 11, 2001 — the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

Victims' relatives and dignitaries are gathering Sunday at all three places where hijacked jets crashed on Sept. 11, 2001 — the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff are attending the ceremony at the National Sept. 11 Memorial in New York.

Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff are attending the ceremony at the National Sept. 11 Memorial in New York.

President Joe Biden plans to speak and lay a wreath at the Pentagon, while first lady Jill Biden is scheduled to speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

President Joe Biden plans to speak and lay a wreath at the Pentagon, while first lady Jill Biden is scheduled to speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people, spurred a U.S. “war on terror" worldwide and affect American politics and public life to this day. 

The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people, spurred a U.S. “war on terror" worldwide and affect American politics and public life to this day. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.