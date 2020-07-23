Home >News >world >US marks over 63,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins
US President Donald Trump (REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump (REUTERS)

US marks over 63,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2020, 08:58 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

That brought the total number of cases in the world's hardest-hit country to 3,955,860, the Baltimore-based university said

The United States on Wednesday recorded 63,967 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.

That brought the total number of cases in the world's hardest-hit country to 3,955,860, the Baltimore-based university said at 8:30 pm (0030 Thursday).

Another 1,059 deaths were reported, bringing the country's total fatalities to 142,942.

The US, after experiencing some improvement, has for several weeks seen its number of cases rise, particularly in the south and west of the country.

With almost 415,00 confirmed cases, California became the US state with the most coronavirus infections, overtaking New York.

The western state, however, has more than twice the population of New York.

More than 7,800 people have died in California since the start of the pandemic, including 115 on Tuesday.

With inputs from AFP


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
President Donald Trump wears a face mask (AP)

US student visa: After Harvard & MIT, Johns Hopkins varsity sues Trump admin

4 min read . 12 Jul 2020
A string of disputes have taken the relationship between the US and China to its lowest point in decades. (Getty Images)

What are the main areas of tension in the US-China relationship?

4 min read . 07:38 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout