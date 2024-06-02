US mass shooting: Ohio firing leaves 1 dead, dozens injured

A mass shooting overnight in Akron (Ohio) left one person dead and at least 26 people injured, local authorities said

A mass shooting overnight in Akron (Ohio) left one person dead and at least 26 people injured, news agency AP reported citing local authorities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report said the shooting—which happened after midnight near Kelly Avenue and 8th Avenue—killed a 27-year-old man, while at least 26 others were injured. The victims were transported to area hospitals.

Media reports claimed that Ohio police have recovered a gun and dozens of bullet casings at the crime scene. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is unclear what led to the shooting. No suspect has been located by the police so far.

US mass shootings There have been more than 50 mass shootings in the United States in 2024 so far, which is defined by the Gun Violence Archive as an incident in which four or more victims are shot or killed.

Earlier on May 5, seven people were injured in a mass shooting in the Los Angeles area, of which four were in critical condition. The suspect or suspects fled before officers arrived, and there was no immediate information about a possible motive for the shooting, police said {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(A developing story, please check back for more updates)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!