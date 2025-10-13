US may send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine — Donald Trump warns Russia's Putin of ‘new step of aggression’

President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Russia that he may send Ukraine long-range Tomahawk missiles if Moscow doesn’t settle its war there soon — suggesting that he could be ready to increase the pressure on Vladimir Putin's government using a key weapons system.

"I might say, 'Look: if this war is not going to get settled, I'm going to send them Tomahawks.' The Tomahawk is an incredible weapon, very offensive weapon. And honestly, Russia does not need that."

“I might say, ‘Look: if this war is not going to get settled, I’m going to send them Tomahawks.’ The Tomahawk is an incredible weapon, very offensive weapon. And honestly, Russia does not need that.”

Trump later added, “I might tell them that if the war is not settled — that we may very well. We may not, but we may do it. I think it’s appropriate to bring up.”

Donald Trump’s remarks came shortly after a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he hinted at the possibility of sending Tomahawks as part of an evolving U.S. strategy to pressure Vladimir Putin’s government into ending the war.

“Do they want to have Tomahawks going in that direction? I don’t think so,” Trump said of Russia. “I think I might speak to Russia about that.” He described the deployment of Tomahawks as “a new step of aggression.”

How has Moscow responded to Donald Trump’s warning? Russia reacted sharply to the suggestion. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that “the topic of Tomahawks is of extreme concern,” echoing warnings that such a move could seriously damage bilateral relations.

Vladimir Putin has previously cautioned that supplying long-range weapons to Ukraine would cross a red line and further escalate hostilities. The concern follows a renewed Russian assault on Ukraine’s power grid, part of a campaign to cripple its energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

What did Zelensky say about his call with Trump? After the call, Zelensky described his conversation with Trump as “very productive,” adding that the two leaders discussed strengthening Ukraine’s “air defence, resilience, and long-range capabilities,” as well as “details related to the energy sector.”

In an interview with Fox News Channel’s The Sunday Briefing, Zelensky was asked whether Donald Trump had approved the delivery of Tomahawks. He replied, “We work on it. I’m waiting for president to yes. Of course we count on such decisions, but we will see. We will see.”

On Friday, the Ukrainian president confirmed he was in talks with US officials regarding the potential supply of “various long-range precision strike weapons, including Tomahawks and more ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles.”

Why is Trump considering this escalation now? Doanld Trump’s comments mark a notable shift in tone. Having once urged Kyiv to make concessions to end the war, the US president has in recent weeks adopted a firmer stance, frustrated by Putin’s refusal to engage directly with Zelensky.

Last month, Donald Trump asserted that he now believes Ukraine could reclaim all territory lost to Russia — a dramatic reversal from his earlier position. He has also hinted at a decision “sort of made” on whether to send Tomahawks, without offering specifics.

“I really think Putin would look great if he got this settled,” Trump said aboard Air Force One. “It’s not going to be good for him if not.”

A senior Ukrainian delegation is expected to visit Washington this week, amid speculation that the issue of long-range weapons will top the agenda.

Could Tomahawks change the course of Ukraine-Russia war? Tomahawk cruise missiles, known for their precision and extended range, would significantly enhance Ukraine’s strike capability — allowing Kyiv to target Russian infrastructure and military assets deep inside enemy territory.

While Ukraine argues such weapons are essential to bring Russia to the negotiating table, Moscow views them as a provocative escalation tantamount to US participation in the conflict.

