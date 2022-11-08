US mid-term polls: What are the possible outcomes and their global impact?2 min read . 09:24 PM IST
The United States have started voting for the mid-term elections which will decide who takes charge of the House of Representatives. US Midterm elections are the general elections that are held near the midpoint of a president's four-year term of office.
Republicans are expected to take the House of Representatives on Tuesday, though control over the Senate is a toss-up, Fox News reported citing the polls. Republicans chasing a congressional majority that would paralyze President Joe Biden's agenda for the next two years and pave the way for Donald Trump to return to the White House.
Federal offices that are up for election during the midterms include all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 33 or 34 of the 100 seats in the US Senate.
The party that controls the White House typically loses seats in midterm elections, and experts suggest Tuesday's results will be no exception.
According to a PTI report, five Indian-Americans are in race for the US House of Representatives.
Former US president Donald Trump could announce his presidential bid for 2024, if the Republicans win this election, according to US media.
Not just that the mid-term elections can influence the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine in a way that it could influence the US aid to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
Meanwhile, US stock-index futures rose as investors bet the outcome of midterm elections will help extend a nascent rally. Treasuries advanced before Thursday’s inflation print that may offer clues on Federal Reserve policy.
Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes added at least 0.3% each, after US stocks posted a second-day advance on Monday.
If the Democrats win and take charge of the House of Representatives and Senate, it would mean a smooth continuation of US President Joe Biden's governance. In this case the Democrats would hold both- Senate and House of Representatives. Such a scenario will also strengthen President Biden's plans for the US
If the Republicans win in both House of Representatives and the Senate, it would mean a complete disaster for President Biden as his power will be reduced considerably and he is likely to face a block at every turn. Bi-Partisan Co-operation has been a debated concept in the US government and the Biden administration is not expected to be an exception.
This could also put the Ukraine aid amid Russia invasion on tenterhooks.
If the Democrats win in Senate and the Republicans take charge of the House of Representative- this would mean that the US government would be stuck in their own hellscape of investigations.
The Republicans would possibly try to impeach President Biden, according to US media.
This would mean reduced aid for Ukraine as the Republicans never seemed intent on spending more for Ukraine, thereby causing a win for Vladimir Putin led invasion into the East European country.
