Americans began voting Tuesday in midterm elections, with Republicans chasing a congressional majority that would paralyze President Joe Biden's agenda for the next two years and pave the way for Donald Trump to return to the White House. The party that controls the White House typically loses seats in midterm elections, and experts suggest Tuesday's results will be no exception.
Americans are also electing 36 state governors, they could do things like pass new abortion laws in states
08 Nov 2022, 06:14 PM IST
America make your voice heard: President Biden
08 Nov 2022, 06:01 PM IST
The House is tougher: Joe Biden
On Monday night, President Joe Biden said he thought Democrats would keep the Senate but acknowledged “the House is tougher".
08 Nov 2022, 05:58 PM IST
Ukraine President urged the United States to remain united
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday urged the United States to remain united, as questions hover over American support for his country following midterm elections to determine control of the US Congress.
"I call on you to maintain unwavering unity, as it is now, until that very day when we all hear those important words we have been dreaming of ... Until we hear that peace has finally been restored. Democracies must not stop on their way to the victory," he said in a recorded address, receiving the US Liberty Medal.
08 Nov 2022, 05:45 PM IST
Republicans to gain at least 5 seats needed to overturn Democrats: Experts
Nonpartisan political analysts project Republicans will make the net gain of at least the five seats they need to overturn the House’s Democratic majority. The evenly divided Senate, which Democrats lead only with the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, is more in play.
08 Nov 2022, 05:26 PM IST
Polling stations on the east coast starts opening
Polling stations on the east coast started opening at 6:00 am (1100 GMT). With control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate up for grabs, more than 40 million people have already cast their ballots in pre-poll voting across the country.