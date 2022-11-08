US midterm elections: Joe Biden asks Americans to defend democracy

The victory of Republicans will be a major blow against abortion protections

After the decision of the Judiciary that toppled the long-existing abortion rights in the USA, Joe Biden is trying best to get abortion protections, family leave benefits and other Democratic priorities through Congress. However, victory of Republicans could be the last nail in the coffin of abortion rights in the USA. Moreover, a Republican-led Senate may result in blocking Biden's nominations for judicial or administrative posts. There has been a massive campaign on abortion rights by the Democrats.