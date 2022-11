US midterm election updates: The United States organised its midterm election on 8 November 2022. The 2022 midterms, which decide the balance of power in Congress, have been bitter, fractious, and expensive in the billions.

President Joe Biden, presiding over narrow Democratic control of Washington, has seen his approval ratings buffeted by soaring inflation, fears about crime, and lingering effects of the pandemic. The outcome of the midterm will have a major impact on the remaining two years of Biden's presidency, and beyond.

Republicans, meanwhile, have had to deal with a rift between the party's establishment wing and President Donald Trump. His enthusiastic support for far-right, first-time candidates fueled divisive primaries while testing general election voters' acceptance of nominees whose biographies likely would have doomed their campaigns in years past.

What are the US midterms election?

The elections are for Congress, which is made up of two parts--The House of Representatives and the Senate.

They happened every two years and when they fall in the middle of the President's four-year term of office, they are called midterms.

In the US, Congress makes nationwide laws while the House decides which laws are voted and the Senate can block or approve them.

Each state has two senators, who sit for six-year-term. The Representatives sits for two -year and represent smaller districts.

In the midterm 2022, all seats of the House of Representatives are up for the meeting, alongside one-third of the Senate.

What is the trend till so far?

The Democrats had held the majority in both the House and the Senate for the past two years. But they held power over the Republicans by a very narrow margin, which makes this contest a tough one.

Latest updates on the US midterm election 2022:

As per CNN, Republicans need one democrat seat to gain control of the Senate, and 26 competitive seats to gain control of the House.

Winners list

So far, the following candidates have won in the midterm: