US midterms 2026: How Democrats’ Congress victory puts Trump’s AI data centre push, tech billionaires on notice

US President Donald Trump has suffered a major political setback after Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections.
But the Republican defeat has implications beyond the balance of power in Washington, putting the spotlight on growing voter resistance to the artificial intelligence infrastructure boom and the influence of some of America's wealthiest technology executives.
Democrats rode a wave of public discontent over rising prices, government corruption and the economic impact of the administration's policies to secure victories across traditionally Republican territory, CNBC reported.
Quick answers to key questions
AI data centres require substantial amounts of electricity and water. Communities have raised concerns about energy use, pressure on local power infrastructure and possible effects on household costs.
Democratic control of both chambers could mean greater scrutiny of the AI industry and its infrastructure plans. The election also signalled growing political resistance to rapid data centre expansion.
Hinojosa called for a pause on new data centre projects until Texas adopts tougher rules for their construction and operation. She said the proposal responds to concerns about communities’ ability to address the projects’ impacts.
Texas is a major destination for data centre development. A pause or tougher regulations could affect companies’ plans to build the infrastructure needed to support AI applications.
No. Technology executives and corporate groups spent hundreds of millions of dollars backing candidates viewed as supportive of data centre development, but the election results showed that financial backing did not prevent voter dissatisfaction or Republican losses.
The results could also complicate the expansion plans of technology companies investing billions of dollars in AI data centres.
According to CNBC, technology billionaires and corporate interest groups poured hundreds of millions of dollars into backing Republican candidates viewed as supportive of large-scale data centre projects.
The election has therefore opened up a fresh political battle over who bears the economic and environmental costs of America's AI infrastructure expansion.
Texas emerged as one of the biggest electoral surprises, with Democrats winning both the Senate and gubernatorial races.
James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton, becoming the first Democrat elected to the US Senate from Texas in nearly four decades. In the gubernatorial contest, Gina Hinojosa defeated three-term Republican Governor Greg Abbott, making her the first Democratic governor of Texas since Ann Richards left office in 1995.
The twin victories marked a significant political reversal in a state long regarded as a Republican stronghold and underscored the scale of the Democratic gains.
However, Hinojosa's victory also carries significance for the technology sector. During her campaign, she called for a pause on new data centre projects until Texas adopts tougher regulations governing their construction and operation.
Texas has become a major destination for data centre development as technology companies race to build the computing infrastructure required to support AI applications. Any move towards tighter restrictions could therefore have implications for the industry's expansion plans.
The rapid expansion of AI has triggered a massive demand for data centres, which require substantial amounts of electricity and water to operate.
While technology companies have presented these facilities as essential to America's competitiveness in the global AI race, their expansion has increasingly raised concerns among local communities.
Issues surrounding energy consumption, water requirements, pressure on electricity infrastructure and the potential impact on household costs have brought data centre projects into local political debates.
Hinojosa's proposal to halt new projects until stronger regulations are introduced reflects this growing resistance.
The Democratic victories also represent a political setback for wealthy technology executives and corporate interest groups that backed Republican candidates during the election campaign.
CNBC reported that these groups had spent hundreds of millions of dollars supporting candidates considered favourable to the expansion of AI data centres.
However, the Republican losses suggest that financial backing from influential corporate interests could not insulate candidates from voter dissatisfaction.
The results could also intensify scrutiny of the relationship between political power and the technology industry, particularly as AI companies seek favourable policies and fewer regulatory obstacles for their infrastructure investments, as per CNBC report.
For technology executives who have backed Trump's political agenda, the Democratic takeover could mean dealing with a more hostile congressional environment.
The Democratic wave was not limited to Texas. The party secured important victories in several other states, upsetting Republican candidates in contests that had appeared more favourable to the ruling party.
The results marked a significant setback for Trump's political influence, with several candidates he had endorsed losing their contests.
The victories have given Democrats control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, providing them with greater leverage to investigate Trump administration.
The change in congressional control could make Trump's remaining two years in office considerably more challenging.
For the technology industry, the election sends a warning that the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure may face growing political resistance, particularly in states where concerns over electricity costs, water consumption and pressure on local resources are mounting, as per the CNBC report.
Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.<br> <br> Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.<br> <br> He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.<br><br> One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.<br> <br> For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.<br> <br>He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.<br><br> Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.<br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.<br> <br>For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.
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