US military aircraft crashes off Northern Territory coast during training exercise. 23 personnel believed to be onboard. Emergency services called for search and medical help. Australian Defence Force not involved.

In a major misshaping, a United States military aircraft crashed off Australia's Northern Territory coast during a training exercise. The aircraft is beliefed to be carrying 23 personnel onboard.

Immediately after the accident, emergency services were called for search operation and medical help of the injured personnel. The incident involved a Boeing MV-22B Osprey aircraft on Melville Island shortly before 10 am local time on Sunday.

"Initial reports suggest the incident involves United States defence personnel and that Australian Defence Force members were not involved," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

A US military aircraft crashed during drills in Australia. Till now, many people have been rescued after the Osprey vertical takeoff aircraft crashed during drills near the Tiwi Islands north of Darwin, according to Australian public broadcaster ABC, reported AFP.

According to the news agency's report, an emergency services incident map for the Northern Territory also indicated an “aircraft crash" on Melville Island. It is located some 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of the Australian mainland on Sunday morning.

The Osprey was taking part in the Predators Run exercises. It is a joint series of warfighting drills held between the US and Australian military. The rescue operation is still going on and multiple people have been rescued from the crash site.