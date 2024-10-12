Hello User
US military conducts airstrikes against ISIS camps in Syria amid multi-pronged Middle East conflict

US military conducts airstrikes against ISIS camps in Syria amid multi-pronged Middle East conflict

Livemint

US Central Command executed airstrikes on ISIS camps in Syria on Oct. 11, aiming to hinder ISIS's operational capabilities. Initial assessments show no civilian casualties, and updates will follow as more information is confirmed.

US military conducts airstrikes against ISIS camps in Syria amid multi-pronged Middle East conflict

US Central Command forces conducted a series of airstrikes against multiple known ISIS camps in Syria in the early morning of Oct. 11. The strikes will disrupt the ability of ISIS to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against the United States, its allies and partners, and civilians throughout the region and beyond. Our battle damage assessments are underway and do not indicate civilian casualties. We will provide updates as information is confirmed.

