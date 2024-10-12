US Central Command forces conducted a series of airstrikes against multiple known ISIS camps in Syria in the early morning of Oct. 11. The strikes will disrupt the ability of ISIS to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against the United States, its allies and partners, and civilians throughout the region and beyond. Our battle damage assessments are underway and do not indicate civilian casualties. We will provide updates as information is confirmed.

