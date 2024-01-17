US military destroys four anti-ship missiles in Yemen amid Huthi attacks
The US military destroyed four anti-ship missiles in Yemen as attacks by Iran-backed Huthi rebels continue. US forces say the missiles posed an imminent threat to civilian and military vessels in the region.
The US military forces on Tuesday destroyed four anti-ship missiles in Yemen that threatened civilian and military vessels as attacks by Iran-backed Huthi rebels continue despite multiple strikes against them, AFP reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message