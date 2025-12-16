US military gains access to Trinidad & Tobago airports, miles from Venezuelan border, as Trump ups pressure on Maduro

The Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago announced on Monday that it had authorised US military aircraft to use its airports, amid escalating fears that Washington might be planning an attack on neighbouring Venezuela, according to a report by AFP.

The Trinidad and Tobago archipelago, located only about twelve kilometres from Venezuela at its nearest point, strongly supports US President Donald Trump's efforts to apply military and economic pressure on Caracas.

Trinidad's foreign ministry announced that it has approved US military aircraft to access its airports "in the upcoming weeks."

The ministry stated that Washington would utilise them for "logistical" tasks, such as "facilitating supply replenishment and routine personnel rotations."

Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has welcomed US forces into her country as Washington expands a significant military deployment in the Caribbean.

US officials said that the operation is intended to combat "narco-terrorists," but the Trump administration is especially increasing pressure on Venezuela and its leftist leader, Nicolas Maduro, whom Washington does not consider as a legitimate president.

In October, a US guided missile destroyer stayed off the coast of Trinidad for four days to conduct joint drills, within firing range of Venezuela, while a contingent of American Marines took part in exercises in the archipelago last month.

Persad-Bissessar said that the US has installed radar at a new Tobago airport to check Venezuelan drug trafficking and oil deliveries intended to bypass sanctions.

On Monday, Caracas accused Trinidad and Tobago of taking part in the "theft" of Venezuelan oil last week, following the US forces' seizure of the tanker they claimed was violating sanctions.

Washington stated that the action targeted Maduro's "regime," while Caracas condemned it as an act of "international piracy."

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez accused Persad-Bissessar of pursuing a "hostile agenda towards Venezuela" and reaffirmed that Caracas would cease natural gas exploration with its neighbour.

Trinidadian Foreign Minister Sean Sobers said the decision reflects the government's commitment "to cooperation and collaboration in the pursuit of safety and security for Trinidad and Tobago and the wider region."

US-Venezuela issues The seizure of the oil tanker near Venezuela last week occurred following a prolonged series of US military strikes targeting suspected drug boats from the country. The US has also notably amplified its military presence in the Caribbean, with Trump frequently threatening intervention and even approving operations by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).