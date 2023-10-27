US military says Chinese fighter jet flew ‘within 10 feet’ of its plane at ‘uncontrolled excessive speed’
Chinese fighter jet comes dangerously close to US carrier in South China Sea. China has been increasingly assertive in advancing its claims over most of the South China Sea as its territorial waters – a position rejected by the US and other countries.
US officials said a Chinese fighter jet had travelled alarmingly close to its own carrier over the South China Sea this week. A statement released by the US Indo-Pacific Command underscored the potential for a mishap and voiced concern that the pilot was ‘unaware of how close he came to causing a collision’. A similar incident in May had however prompted the Chinese government to demand that Washington end such flights over the South China Sea.