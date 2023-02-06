US military says it is searching for remnants of Chinese spy balloon
US military on Sunday said it is looking for the remnants of the Chinese surveillance balloon it had shot down a day earlier
The U.S. military said on Sunday it is searching for remnants of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down the previous day, in a dramatic spy saga that has further strained American-Chinese relations.
