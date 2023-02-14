US military says it recovers key sensors from downed Chinese spy balloon
US military has said it recovered critical electronics from the suspected Chinese spy balloon including priority sensor and electronics pieces as well as large part of the structure
The U.S. military said on Monday it had recovered critical electronics from the suspected Chinese spy balloon downed by a U.S. fighter jet off South Carolina's coast on Feb. 4, including key sensors presumably used for intelligence gathering.
