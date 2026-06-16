US Military to build war-ready weapons stockpile in Australia beyond range of Chinese missiles

The US military is moving to establish a permanent, combat-ready weapons stockpile on Australia's southeast coast, according to tender documents published by the US Navy and confirmed by officials, AFP reported.

The facility, a first for the Marine Corps on Australian soil, is part of a broader American strategy to leverage the continent's geographic position in the South Pacific as a counterweight to China's accelerating military build-up.

What the Tender Documents Reveal About the Australian Weapons Stockpile Documents published by the US Navy this month show that approximately 30 million dollars has been allocated to construct warehouses and offices in southeastern Victoria state for what the documents describe as "critical forward provisioning." The stockpile is expected to reach full operational capacity by 2028.

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According to the tender documents, supplies will initially be held in Melbourne before being relocated to dedicated US warehouses to be built next year at an Australian military base at Bandiana, in rural Victoria.

The US Navy is engaging a global defence contractor to employ around 110 engineers, mechanics, material and safety specialists to manage the facility. The stockpile includes what the documents describe as "crew-served weapons."

Why the US Marine Corps Is Storing Equipment in Australia The Marine Corps has maintained a global prepositioning strategy for military supplies since the Cold War, storing weapons, ammunition and vehicles capable of sustaining thousands of troops on floating vessels and in underground facilities, including caves in Norway.

The first land-based stockpile of this kind in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to open this year in the Philippines, near potential flashpoints in the South China Sea. The Australian facility, which received approval last July, represents a significantly larger investment.

"Marine Corps activities in Australia support integrated global sustainment by maintaining ready-for-issue equipment and supplies for operations and exercises across the Indo-Pacific," a US Marine Corps Forces Pacific spokesperson told AFP.

The spokesperson added that the arrangements would be made in close coordination with Australia's Department of Defence. "These activities improve responsiveness, strengthen interoperability with allies and partners, and support a range of missions across the Indo-Pacific," the spokesperson said.

The Strategic Logic of Placing the Stockpile Beyond China's Missile Range The facility's location in Australia's southeast is not incidental. A report published this week by the Lowy Institute think tank warned that China has the capability to strike northern Australia with ballistic missiles deployed from its outposts in the South China Sea.

Sam Roggeveen, the institute's director of international security, told AFP that missile range was likely a "relevant consideration" in deciding where to place a stockpile in Australia's southeast. He cautioned, however, that the facility would not remain undetected once operational. "Once these facilities are operational, they would be obvious targets for China," he said.

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Roggeveen also framed the broader trajectory of US military presence in Australia in strategic terms. The growth of US forces and equipment in Australia is "a major change to Australian policy that ties Australia much more closely to America's strategic objectives in the region," he said.

Australia's Sensitivity Around Foreign Military Bases Australia does not permit the establishment of foreign military bases on its soil, a policy that is particularly sensitive given the country's longstanding security alliance with the United States. A growing variety of US forces are currently hosted on rotation at Australian defence bases under existing arrangements.

Around 2,000 US Marines conduct exercises for six months of the year in Darwin, on Australia's northern coast. The Bandiana stockpile is a separate programme from US Army equipment that was left at the same base following a bilateral war game in 2023.

"Marine Corps and Army equipment programmes are designed to support their respective service requirements and are managed under separate authorities and processes," the Marine Corps spokesperson said.

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Australia's Department of Defence told AFP it maintains a strategy for "southern base infrastructure focused on force generation, sustainment, health networks and logistics nodes," intended to enable the military to project power from Australia's north.

Analysts Say Australia's Geography Is Becoming Increasingly Strategically Significant Academic and policy analysts have pointed to a shift in how Australia's location is being assessed within the context of wider Indo-Pacific security competition.

John Blaxland, a professor of international security at the Australian National University, noted that the country's position is being viewed with "a growing sense of significance" amid concerns about the vulnerability of the US military base on Guam.

"With competition for influence in the Indo-Pacific having reached the highest level in over a generation, it is not surprising that the US Marines might look to Australia to enable such storage," Blaxland said.

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He added that increased US investment in Australian infrastructure was being viewed as a pragmatic alternative to a major expansion of Australian defence spending. "Barring a massive increase in Australian defence expenditure, for which there is little political appetite, facilitating greater US investment in Australian real estate is widely considered to be the most prudent approach to take," he said.

Pentagon Seeks 500 Million Dollars for Asia-Pacific Military Prepositioning The Australian stockpile is part of a wider Pentagon effort to reinforce its logistical position across the region. The Pentagon has asked the US Congress for 500 million dollars for the coming year to improve the prepositioning of equipment and fuel across the Asia-Pacific, explicitly framed as a deterrence measure against China.