US military's 'Doomsday Planes' spotted in skies amid conflict with Iran - Report

US military's ‘Doomsday Planes' have reportedly been spotted in skies amid the ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict, which has also pushed Gulf nations to the brink. According to a report by Daily Mail, flight- tracking data has captured multiple launches of the Navy's E-6B Mercury strategic airborne command aircraft since the conflict began last Saturday, 28 February.

Designed to function as an airborne command centre during nuclear war or national catastrophe – two E-6B Mercury flights were spotted over the US on 2 March.

Where were the planes were spotted? One flight travelled from the Gulf Coast and landed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland, while the other took off from and later returned to the Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, reported Daily Mail.

Since those flights, several military news outlets have reported additional deployments of E-6B Mercury aircraft, with some heading across the Atlantic towards the Persian Gulf, mentioned the media outlet's report.

Israel-US-Iran conflict The ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict entered its second week on Saturday, 7 March. A fresh loud explosion was heard in Dubai on Saturday evening, according to AFP, as Iran persisted with missile and drone strikes against locations across the Gulf region. The UAE had earlier reported "incoming missile and drone threats from Iran".

On Monday, the UAE claimed that it was being targeted “in a very unwarranted manner” and stressed it would "not partake in any attacks against Iran".

“Our bases are not being used to attack Iran,” claimed Jamal Al Musharakh, the UAE's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, reported AFP.

What is the 'Doomsday Plane'? The E-6B Mercury aircraft acts as a flying radio station and command centre for the president and the Secretary of War to stay connected with military forces even during a crisis. Equipped with specialised antennas, the plane can transmit signals to nuclear-armed submarines operating deep underwater.

Besides communicating with satellites, ground-based military commands and underground missile facilities, the ‘Doomsday Plane’ can also help control a nuclear strike if the United States were attacked.

The aircraft’s primary mission is known as ‘Take Charge and Move Out’ (TACAMO) — a system designed to ensure that orders from the president or senior military leaders can still reach Navy nuclear submarines, even if regular communication networks are destroyed.

During major crises, these planes are deployed to strategic locations where they can remain airborne or close to key regions. This ensures communication lines stay operational even if ground infrastructure is damaged or disrupted.

