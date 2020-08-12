Home >News >World >US, Moderna in deal for 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine: Donald Trump
Washington: The United States has made an agreement with the pharmaceutical company Moderna to deliver 100 million doses of their novel coronavirus vaccine once it becomes available, said President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

"This evening, I am pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Moderna to manufacture and deliver one hundred million doses of their coronavirus vaccine candidate," Trump said on Tuesday evening while addressing reporters.

Moderna said that the US government awarded the company USD 1.5 billion for 100 million doses of its vaccine once it is ready. The vaccine is currently undergoing the phase of a clinical trial, which began on July 27.

The company also said the US government will have the option to purchase an additional 400 million doses of the vaccine if needed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

