US' move to send Taiwan weapons worth ₹2,838 crore likely to provoke China; here's why2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 02:43 PM IST
Taiwan will receive $345-million weapons aid package from US. The move is likely to provoke China and escalate tensions in the region.
Taiwan is going to receive a weapons aid package, valued at a substantial $345 million ( ₹2,838 crore), from the United States. Despite keeping the specifics of the arms package confidential, this move is likely to provoke China, as Taiwan strongly opposes China's claims of sovereignty.
