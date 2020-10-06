Home >News >World >US must learn to live with Covid virus, just like Flu, says Donald Trump
Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. (REUTERS)
Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. (REUTERS)

US must learn to live with Covid virus, just like Flu, says Donald Trump

1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2020, 09:22 PM IST ANI

  • Last week, Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus
  • On Tuesday, he commented 'Feeling really good!' and urged people to not be afraid of the virus

WASHINGTON : Washington [US], October 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday downplayed coronavirus pandemic likening the highly contagious virus to the seasonal flu and said that there people in the United States should "learn to live with it."

President Trump further said that closing down the country is not an option.

In a tweet after returning to the White House after being hospitalised for Covid-19, Trump said: "Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!"

Last week, Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, he commented "Feeling really good!" and urged people to not be afraid of the virus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Washington: Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House (AP)

What we know and what we don't about Donald Trump's covid illness

4 min read . 11:19 AM IST
In the last 24 hours, 4,981 people recovered taking the state's total recovery to 87,738. 25 deaths were also reported from the state. (PTI)

Kerala records 7,871 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

1 min read . 09:00 PM IST
The ₹50-lakh insurance cover 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19' was announced on March 30 for a period of 90 days. (PTI)

Insurance scheme for frontline COVID health workers: Payment made in 95 cases

2 min read . 09:10 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout