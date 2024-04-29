US names Indian officials involved in Khalistan separatist Pannun's murder plot: Report
The Washington Post, in an investigative report, cited officials and a US indictment to claim that it was RAW officer Vikram Yadav who had “forwarded details about the target”, Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, including his New York address.
