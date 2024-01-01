US Navy destroys boats controlled by Iran-backed militias in Red Sea
American forces were responding to the latest in a series of attacks launched by Houthi rebels against commercial ships over the course of the war in Gaza.
A U.S. Navy vessel destroyed three boats carrying pro-Iranian Yemeni rebels after they attacked a Danish-owned container ship early Sunday, the latest in a string of assaults that have disrupted maritime traffic in the Red Sea.
