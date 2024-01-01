US Navy destroys boats controlled by Iran-backed militias in Red Sea

A U.S. Navy vessel destroyed three boats carrying pro-Iranian Yemeni rebels after they attacked a Danish-owned container ship early Sunday, the latest in a string of assaults that have disrupted maritime traffic in the Red Sea. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Israeli forces raided what they described as a key Hamas command post in Khan Younis on Saturday, gathering intelligence as Israel searches for Hamas leaders and underground tunnels in the militant group’s southern stronghold, currently the focus of Israel’s ground campaign in the Gaza Strip.

On Saturday evening, the Maersk Hangzhou, a Singapore-flagged container vessel that operates between Europe and Asia, came under missile attack, said the U.S. Four boats later approached the vessel, shot at it and attempted to board it, according to Danish shipping giant Moller-Maersk.

Early Sunday, helicopters from nearby U.S. Navy vessels responded to fire coming from boats controlled by Houthis, an Iranian-backed rebel group in Yemen, sinking three of them and killing the crews, the U.S. said. The fourth boat fled. There have been more than 20 attacks by the Houthis on commercial vessels since they started striking at commercial ships in November.

Iranian-backed militant groups have undertaken a series of attacks on Western interests in response to U.S. support for Israel’s military effort, including assaults on vessels passing through the Red Sea. Earlier this month, shipping companies, oil producers and cargo owners suspended transit through the Red Sea after some vessels were attacked by Houthi militants.

The Iranian allies initially said they were targeting Israeli shipping activities in retaliation for the war in Gaza but have now broadened the attacks to other vessels sailing through the Bab el-Mandeb, a key crossing between the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea.

“The attacks have lost all connection to Israel completely," said Ami Daniel, chief executive of maritime artificial-intelligence company Windward. “The Houthis don’t seem to be deterred by the coalition."

In response to the mounting threat, the Indian navy last week dispatched three guided-missile destroyers to protect commercial vessels in the Arabian Sea, following an attack last week on a chemical tanker off the Indian coast. The U.K. also sent a warship earlier this month to join a U.S-led naval task force.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said he supports an international coalition to protect waterways but said that Israel "won't let this threat hurt the citizens of Israel and the Israeli economy."

Meanwhile, Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military’s chief spokesperson, said that Israeli forces in Khan Younis raided what he described as Hamas’s local headquarters, which also housed a Hamas intelligence command center. In recent days, Israel reinforced its ground troops with additional paratroopers in Khan Younis, the military confirmed.

The military also reported clashes with Hamas across the city and in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu told his cabinet on Sunday that Israeli forces killed more than 100 militants in the past two days.

In Gaza's north, the Israeli military is trying to consolidate its grip over territory and seek out tunnels and other military infrastructure. Israeli forces in Shati cleared a booby-trapped school building, and in Beit Lahiya, troops called in airstrikes on militants, the Israeli military said on Sunday.

Israel is putting special emphasis on gaining ground in Daraj Tuffah, one of the last northern Gaza areas into which it moved ground forces, and what Hagari on Saturday called “Hamas’s last significant stronghold in the northern Gaza Strip."

Israel has promised to eradicate Hamas in response to the Oct. 7 attack that it says killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in southern Israel. The U.S. has designated Hamas as a terror organization.

In the wake of that assault, Israel unleashed an offensive on Gaza that has killed nearly 22,000 people, according to Gaza's health ministry. Most of those killed were women and children. The authorities' figures don't distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths.

Israel’s consolidations come as it faces pressure to transition to lower-intensity operations but continues to press its offensive in central and southern parts of the Strip.

Netanyahu vowed on Saturday to take control of Gaza’s border with Egypt to cut off Hamas’s weapons-smuggling line. Analysts say that taking the border would require moving Israeli ground forces into the border town of Rafah, which could further raise tensions with Egypt.

Expanding operations to Rafah would be "very, very sensitive because of the Egyptians," said Shalom Ben Hanan, a former senior Israeli intelligence official. Cairo will be worried that refugees will flee across the border, said Yoni Ben Menachem, a former captain in Israel's military intelligence who is now a senior Middle East analyst for the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, an Israeli think tank.

“But you cannot finish the military operations and leave the Hamas stronghold in Rafah and Philadelphi Corridor," said Ben Menachem, referring to the stretch of land along the Gaza-Egypt border. “It’s out of the question militarily."

Controlling the border would likely also require demolishing homes to create even a minimal security perimeter, said retired Israeli general Giora Eiland.

"If Israel decides that it wants this area it would have to create a corridor of at least 500 meters [0.3 miles] wide, otherwise tactically speaking it would not be able to protect Israeli forces who are operating there," Eiland said, adding that the move would stir controversy since homes are built right up to the border, but it is "essential" for force protection.

The plan is also facing opposition from the Palestinian Authority, which governs the West Bank and which the U.S. hopes could play a role in governing Gaza after the war. Israeli control of the Philadelphi Corridor would signal a “return [to] the occupation…ending all agreements with the Palestine Liberation Organization," said PLO Secretary-General Hussein Sheikh. Fatah, the controlling party in the Palestinian Authority, is also a driving force in the political umbrella organization the PLO.

Moreover, Rafah has swollen with displaced civilians, as most of Gaza’s 2.2 million people have fled southward.

Tensions have also continued flaring in the West Bank, where the Israeli military has conducted raids on Palestinian militants.

The armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad faction claimed it had detonated an improvised explosive device targeting an Israeli armored bulldozer late Saturday, in Tulkarem in the northern part of the Palestinian territory.

Meanwhile, a Hamas delegation is expected to visit Cairo in the coming days to discuss an Egyptian proposal to end the war.

The proposal calls for an initial pause in fighting to allow for the release of roughly 50 Israeli hostages currently held by Hamas in exchange for around 150 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody.

A cease-fire deal would be followed by the formation of a transitional government for the both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank made up of various Palestinian factions, including rivals Hamas and Fatah.

While the final phase concerning the governance of postwar Gaza is the biggest sticking point, due in part to the rivalry between the Palestinian groups, the Egyptian officials said they are working with Qatar on a temporary pause in fighting that would allow for the release of the hostages and prisoners.

But Hamas has insisted on a permanent cease-fire and a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, while Israel has said it has no intention of immediately withdrawing its forces.

Summer Said contributed to this article.

