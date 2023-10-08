US Navy moving warships, aircraft to Eastern Mediterranean to support Israel amid Hamas attack: Report
A US military official Sunday said the US Navy is moving its warships and aircraft to Eastern Mediterranean to support Israel amid an unprecedented assault on the country from Hamas killing at least 600 Israelis and injured 2,000 more so far, the report said
