A military official of the United States Sunday said the US Navy is moving its warships and aircraft to Eastern Mediterranean to support Israel amid an unprecedented assault on the country from Hamas killing at least 600 Israelis and injured 2,000 more so far, Hindustan Times reported citing a Fox News report.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has ordered "additional support" for Israel, the White House said, without giving further details. Biden also affirmed Israel's right to defend itself following the Saturday's surprise attack.

"The President directed additional support for Israel in the face of this unprecedented terrorist assault by Hamas," the report said quoting White House statement following high-level discussions between the US and Israeli officials on military aid.

President Biden and vice president Kamala Harris were briefed by national security officials on the situation in Israel and will continue to receive updates, the White House said.

The White House officials will also remain in contact with Israelis and "counterparts throughout the region," the statement added.

This came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington is considering Israeli requests for additional military aid.

The US is looking into reports that the country's citizens were killed or taken hostage in the surprise attack, Antony Blinken said.

“We are looking at specific additional requests that the Israelis have made," Blinken said, adding, “I think you’re likely to hear more about that later today."

“These are early days. Israel has to, first and foremost, ensure the security of its people in Israel, and then it’s determined to take steps to try to make sure that this doesn’t happen again," the US Secretary of State added.

