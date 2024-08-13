‘US needs strong President’: Donald Trump says Putin, Xi, Kim Jong Un are at ‘top’ of their game in Elon Musk interview

In an interview with Elon Musk, the Republican presidential candidate said that leaders of authoritarian governments like Russia, China and North Korea are at the top of their game and the US needs a strong president to tackle them, reported NDTV World.

Published13 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Donald Trump in an interview with Elon Musk said that Russia wouldn't have invaded Ukraine if it hadn't been for Joe Biden.
Donald Trump in an interview with Elon Musk said that Russia wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if it hadn’t been for Joe Biden.(AFP)

Donald Trump, the Republican Party candidate and former US President, on Tuesday, said leaders of authoritarian governments like Russia, China and North Korea “are at the top of their game” and the US needs a strong president to tackle them, NDTV reported.

In an interview with Elon Musk, the Republican Party nominee for the November 5 US Presidential polls, Musk said, “(Vladimir) Putin, Xi (Jinping), and Kim Jong Un are at the top of their game.”

In the interview streamed on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Donald Trump called the US President Joe Biden as “sleepy Joe.” Following technical glitches, the interview between the former US President and Space X chief began 40 minutes later than the scheduled time.

The former US President suggested that Russia wouldn't have invaded Ukraine if it hadn't been for Joe Biden. He asserted, "I got along with Putin very well, and he respected me. We would talk about Ukraine. It was the apple of his eye. But I told him don't do it," NDTV reported.

In the interview, Donald Trump also proposed to revive the American Dream, “I want companies to build here, and people will go for jobs they love."

Charging at his primary contender US Vice President Kamala Harris in the US Presidential race, the Republican candidate alleged that Kamala Harris was ‘fake’ and ‘incompetent’. Taking a dig at the Vice President, he said that she is unable to handle the issue of illegal migrants crossing US borders. Donald Trump noted, “US will run out of business, if the country votes for her."

Elon Musk, the Tesla chief, endorsed Donald Trump's candidacy two days after the recent assassination attempt at Pennsylvania's outdoor rally. Until a few years ago, he was considered an ardent Democrat.

The Republican Presidential nominee posted a video on his X account featuring his time in office ahead of his live interview. The audio to the video says, “They're not coming after me, they're coming after you, and I just happen to be standing in their way, and I will never be moving."

