US: New Jersey ban on firearms at beaches and casinos blocked by judge2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 02:27 AM IST
Other parts of the law, including measures tightening gun licensing requirements and handgun safety rules, remain in effect
A federal judge on Monday blocked New Jersey's recently enacted bans on carrying guns at beaches or casinos, though she left in place other restrictions passed by the state in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year expanding gun rights nationwide.
