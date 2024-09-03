US news: 4 people injured in shootings in Seattle area

The first shooting was reported Monday night, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said. One person injured in that shooting

Seattle:Separate shootings overnight along Interstate 5 in the Seattle area left at least four people injured, one of them critically, and a suspect was arrested early Tuesday, officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first shooting was reported Monday night, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said on social media. One person injured in that shooting drove to a fire station for treatment before being taken to the hospital, KOMO-TV reported.

Soon after, the state patrol received reports of two additional shootings and the Seattle Fire Department reported its crews treated a 20-year-old woman who was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, KOMO said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}