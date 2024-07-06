US news: 4 people killed, 3 wounded in mass shooting at Kentucky home

  • The shooting suspect later died after fleeing the home and leading police on a vehicle pursuit that ended with the suspect's car falling into a ditch, police said

AP
First Published6 Jul 2024, 11:16 PM IST
Police investigate the scene after responding to a shooting, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Florence, Ky.
Police investigate the scene after responding to a shooting, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Florence, Ky.(AP)

Florence, Kentucky: Four people were killed and three others were wounded in an early Saturday shooting at a home in northern Kentucky, police said.

The shooting suspect later died after fleeing the home and leading police on a vehicle pursuit that ended with the suspect's car falling into a ditch, police said.

Police found seven shooting victims when they arrived at a home in Florence at about 2:50 a.m., the city's police department said in a news release.

Four people were found dead, police said. Three people were taken to a hospital in Cincinnati in critical condition.

The suspect led police on a chase that ended after his vehicle went off a road and fell into a ditch. The suspect had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died at a hospital, police said.

Police said the suspect acted alone, and there was no ongoing threat to the public. No further details were not immediately released.

Florence is located about 12 miles (19 kilometers) south of Cincinnati, Ohio. 

