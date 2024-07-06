US news: 4 people killed, 3 wounded in mass shooting at Kentucky home

Florence, Kentucky: Four people were killed and three others were wounded in an early Saturday shooting at a home in northern Kentucky, police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The shooting suspect later died after fleeing the home and leading police on a vehicle pursuit that ended with the suspect's car falling into a ditch, police said.

Police found seven shooting victims when they arrived at a home in Florence at about 2:50 a.m., the city's police department said in a news release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Four people were found dead, police said. Three people were taken to a hospital in Cincinnati in critical condition.

The suspect led police on a chase that ended after his vehicle went off a road and fell into a ditch. The suspect had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died at a hospital, police said.

Police said the suspect acted alone, and there was no ongoing threat to the public. No further details were not immediately released. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Florence is located about 12 miles (19 kilometers) south of Cincinnati, Ohio.

