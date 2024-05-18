US news: 6-month-old baby shot multiple times by father in Phoenix, netizens enraged ‘who the hell…’
A man shot his 6-month-old baby multiple times Friday at a home northwest of Phoenix after taking the infant and its mother captive, but the mother escaped with minor injuries and the child was expected to survive.
