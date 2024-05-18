A man shot his 6-month-old baby multiple times Friday at a home northwest of Phoenix after taking the infant and its mother captive, but the mother escaped with minor injuries and the child was expected to survive.

In a brutal incident, a six-month-old baby was shot multiple times by its father at a home northwest of Phoenix after he took the infant and its mother captive on Friday, said authorities. The mother escaped with minor injuries, but the child was shifted to a nearby hospital in a serious condition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police said the officers responded to an emergency call around 11:30 a.m. from a woman in Surprise, who reported that she and her baby had been held captive by the child's father since 3 a.m. However, the status of the suspect remained unknown after a fire broke out during the standoff with cops.

During a press conference, Sgt. Rick Hernandez said the woman managed to escape and borrowed a cellphone from a nearby construction crew. She told the dispatcher the infant was still inside the home, the officer said as quoted by AP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The infant victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition, but injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The female victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries and was transported to the hospital to be with the child," Surprise Police said.

Investigators believed that the man was still there in the house, Hernandez said. The father did not live at the home with the woman and the baby. “The condition of the suspect will be unknown until it is safe for investigators to enter the residence," police added.

The shooting incident left netizens enraged who bombarded the comment section on X (formerly Twitter) with furious reactions. One user wrote, “WHO THE HELL SHOOTS A SIX MONTH OLD BABY!!???" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“…I sincerely hope he is taken alive and enjoys his time in jail when those alongside him learn of his crime," another user commented.

“It’s not the guns though. Who shoots a 6 month old? How much you wanna bet they’re #MAGA?" the third person reacted.

“Stop the bs, 6 month of murders and destruction, thousands of babies, kids & women locked up, starved, bombed & shot at… innocent being tortured… AND apartheid regime ain’t self defense…," the fourth user said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

